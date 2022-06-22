Jerry Lyn Bobo Sr., 81 of Salem, VA passed away June 18, 2022. He was born on

December 3, 1940 to the late O’Neal and Annie Bobo. He was also preceded in death

by his daughter, Victoria Leigh Bobo; brother, Phillip Bobo; and sister, Connie Heath.

He is survived by his beautiful and caring wife of 35 years, Joyce J. Bobo; daughters,

Paula Embry and Tammy Chitwood (Mike); grandchildren, Alek Embry, Mallory Embry

and Emily Chitwood.

Jerry was a veteran of the Vietnam war. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 24 years achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. His experience in the Navy played an important role in his life. He enjoyed talking to everyone about his Navy career.

Following his military career, he also retired from Lockheed Martin Corp. and as a

United Methodist Minister.

As per Jerry’s wishes, no funeral or memorial service will be held.