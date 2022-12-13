Janet Marie Henley, 68, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 17, 1954, in Salem, Va., daughter of the late Maynard Ray and Sylvia Gay Grubb Wise.

Family remaining to cherish her memory includes her husband of 28 years, Eddie Henley; daughter, Holly Roberts (Brian); stepdaughter, Jessica Alls; sister, Judy Bibbs (Tom); four grandchildren, Matthew and Sydney Bates, Cloe Robertson (Regan), and John Alls; three great-grandchildren, Laura Lai, Ellie, and Gyene; and nephew, Jason Pauley (Kim).

Memorial services to honor Janet’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Janet’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association by visiting https://www.alz.org/cwva.

