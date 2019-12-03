ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Roanoke Valley Resource Authority

Smith Gap Regional Landfill

Landfill Gas Collection & Control System Expansion (Phase 2)

Sealed bids will be received by the Owner, the Roanoke Valley Resource Authority, at their offices (Address: 1020 Hollins Road NE, Roanoke, VA 24012; Phone: (540) 857-5050) until 2:00 p.m., local prevailing time on Thursday January 9, 2020, and then at said office be publicly opened and read aloud for the following:

LANDFILL GAS COLLECTION & CONTROL SYSTEM EXPANSION (PHASE 2): Includes construction of an expansion of an existing landfill gas (LFG) collection and control system including extraction wells, wellheads, conveyance piping, valves, and related earthwork and erosion and sedimentation control measures.

The foregoing description(s) shall not be construed as a complete description of all work required.

Each Bid must be accompanied by a Bid Bond by an acceptable surety company of not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the Base Bid, made payable to the Owner, as a Bid guarantee.

A Performance and Payment Bond will be required for the successful Bidder in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract price, conditioned upon the faithful performance of the Contract, payment of all persons supplying labor or furnishing materials, and payment of all liabilities incurred in connection with the Work under this Contract.

Each Bidder must be appropriately licensed as a Contractor in Virginia in accordance with the requirements of Title 54.1, Chapter 11, of the Code of Virginia, as amended.

Each Bidder shall include in his Bid the identification number issued to him by the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) confirming that it is organized or authorized to transact business in the Commonwealth pursuant to Title 13.1 or Title 50 of the Code of Virginia. If the Bidder is not required to be authorized to transact business in the Commonwealth as a foreign business entity under Title 13.1 or Title 50 or as otherwise required by law, the Bidder shall include in his Bid a statement describing why the Bidder is not required to be so authorized. Any Bidder that fails to provide the required information shall not receive an award unless a waiver of this requirement is granted by the Chief Executive Officer.

No Bidder may withdraw his Bid within 60 days after the date of Bid opening, except in accordance with the requirements of 2.2-4330.A of the Virginia Public Procurement Act.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids and any part of a Bid and to waive formalities and technicalities in the Bidding procedure.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the site (Address: 8484 Bradshaw Road, Salem, VA 24153) at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday Decemer 12, 2019. Potential Bidders are urged to attend. The Owner and Engineer will be available at this time to address questions and supervise a site tour.

Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations:

Valley Construction News

Roanoke, Virginia

www.vcnonline.com

(540) 344-8127

McGraw Hill/Dodge Plan Room

www.dodgeprojects.

construction.com

Roanoke Valley Resource Authority – (OWNER)

1020 Hollins Road NE

Roanoke, VA 24012

(540) 857-5050

Smith Gardner, Inc. – (ENGINEER)

14 N. Boylan Avenue

Raleigh, North Carolina 27603

(919) 828-0577

Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained at the offices of Smith Gardner, Inc. located at 14 N. Boylan Avenue, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603, upon payment of $100.00 (non-refundable) for each set of documents. Each request for Contract Documents must be accompanied by a check made payable to “Smith Gardner, Inc.” If sets are to be shipped, a non-refundable, thirty dollar ($30) shipping and handling charge will be required.

Neither the Owner nor the Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Contract Documents, including any Addendums, obtained from any other source.

