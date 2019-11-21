On or about December 30, 2019, legal proceedings will be commenced under the authority of §58.1-3965 et seq. of the Code of Virginia to sell the following parcels for payment of delinquent real estate taxes. The owner of any property listed may redeem it at any time before the date of sale by paying all accumulated taxes, penalties, interest, attorney’s fees, and costs. Partial payment shall not be sufficient to redeem the property and shall not operate to suspend, invalidate or make moot any action for judicial sale. To prevent legal proceedings, redeem the property from sale, and stop the accrual of additional lien amounts, the delinquent amount must be paid to OPN Law, counsel for the Treasurer of City of Salem, at 3140 Chaparral Drive, Suite 200-C, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. The amounts listed below are valid through December 31, 2019. NOTICE CITY OF SALEM, VIRGINIA | JUDICIAL SALE OF REAL PROPERTY On or about December 30, 2019, legal proceedings will be commenced under the authority of §58.1-3965 et seq. of the Code of Virginia to sell the following parcels for payment of delinquent real estate taxes. The owner of any property listed may redeem it at any time before the date of sale by paying all accumulated taxes, penalties, interest, attorney’s fees, and costs. Partial payment shall not be sufficient to redeem the property and shall not operate to suspend, invalidate or make moot any action for judicial sale. To prevent legal proceedings, redeem the property from sale, and stop the accrual of additional lien amounts, the delinquent amount must be paid to OPN Law, counsel for the Treasurer of City of Salem, at 3140 Chaparral Drive, Suite 200-C, Roanoke, Virginia 24018. The amounts listed below are valid through December 31, 2019.

TAX MAP NO. PROPERTY OWNER LEGAL DESCRIPTION TOTAL OWED 37-1-5 BOUSMAN, CLARENCE, ET AL. LT 2 0.6457 AC OTEY PLAT $2,282.23 141-2-11 JONES, ALICIA, ET AL. LT 1 1.31 AC WEST SALEM $7,085.04 30-4-8 JONES, MATTHEW, ET AL. LT 7 BLK 2 DALE COURT $5,830.09 79-2-24 KHOULI, RACHA, ET AL. LT 4 SEC 1 WARD HEIGHTS $3,649.50 43-2-19 MARTIN, JAMES, ET AL. LT 12 & E1/2 LT 11 BLK 1 SEC 1 STONEGATE $14,180.60 187-1-11 SPIELMAN, JEFFREY, ET AL. LTS 21 & 22 SEC 94 SALEM IMPROVEMENT 900 BLK MISSOURI AVE. $247.30