Notice is hereby given to

all interested persons that the Council of the City of Salem, at its regular meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers of the City Hall, 114 N. Broad Street, Salem, Virginia, will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Sections 15.2-2204 and 15.2-2285 of the Code of Virginia, as amended, to consider approval of the following requests relative to the CODE OF THE CITY OF SALEM, VIRGINIA:

1) Request of Stephen V. Wallace, II, property owner, to allow a two-family dwelling on the property located at 101 Front Avenue (Tax Map # 234-1-7).

2) Request of Stephen V. Wallace, II, property owner, for rezoning the property located at 101 Front Avenue (Tax Map # 234-1-7) from CBD Community Business District to RMF Residential Multi-family District.

3) Request of Diane C. Helvey, Patrick A. Helvey, and Rhonda Pendleton, property owners, for the issuance of a Special Exception Permit to allow an Automobile Dealership, used on the properties located at 2245 and 2259 West Main Street (Tax Map #s 168-1-1 and 168-1-3).

Copies of the proposed plans, ordinances or amendments may be examined in the Office of the City Planner, Community Development, 21 South Bruffey Street, Salem, Virginia.

At said hearing, parties in interest and citizens shall have an opportunity to be heard relative to the said request.

