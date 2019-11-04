Notice is hereby given to

all interested persons that the Council of the City of Salem, at its regular meeting on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, in the City of Salem, Virginia, will hold a public hearing, pursuant to Sections 15.2-2204 and 15.2-2285 of the Code of Virginia, as amended, to consider approval of the following request relative to the CODE OF THE CITY OF SALEM, VIRGINIA:

Consider the request of R. L. Lucas Construction Inc., contractor, and Richard H. Macher, property owner, for the issuance of a Special Exception Permit to allow a new 1,707 square foot detached garage on the property located at 1900 South Clearing Road

(Tax Map #277-1-4).

Copies of the proposed plans, ordinances or amendments may be examined in the Office of the City Planner, Community Development, 21 South Bruffey Street, Salem, Virginia.

At said hearing, parties in interest and citizens shall have an opportunity to be heard relative to the said request.

THE COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SALEM, VIRGINIA

BY

James E. Taliaferro, II

Clerk of Council