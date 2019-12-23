NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to all interested persons that the Council of the City of Salem, at its regular meeting on January 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., in Council Chambers of the City Hall, 114 North Broad Street, in the City of Salem, Virginia, will hold a public hearing to consider the sale of an approximate .043 acre tract located in the 100 blk. of Eddy Avenue, Salem, Virginia, being a portion of Tax Map # 183-2-2.

Questions concerning the proposed sale may be addressed to the office of the City Manager, City Hall, 114 North Broad Street, Salem, Virginia, at 540-375-3016. At said hearing, parties in interest and citizens shall have an opportunity to be heard relative to the said request.

THE COUNCIL OF THE

CITY OF SALEM, VIRGINIA

James E. Taliaferro, II

Clerk of Salem City Council