NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE 329 McClelland Street, Salem, VA 24153

By virtue of the power and authority contained in a Deed of Trust dated September 11, 2017, and recorded at Instrument Number 170002413 in the Clerk’s Office for the Circuit Court for Salem, VA, securing a loan which was originally $114,468.00. The appointed SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE, Commonwealth Trustees, LLC will offer for sale at public auction at the front steps for the Circuit Court for the City of Salem located at 2 East Calhoun Street, Salem, VA 24153-7933 on:

November 26, 2019 at

2:30 PM

improved real property, with an abbreviated legal description of The following described property, lying and being in the City of Salem, Virginia, to wit:

Being Lots 12 and 13, Block 4, according to the Map of McClelland Addition, which map is recorded in Plat Book 1, page 25, of the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court for the County of Roanoke, Virginia, and as more fully described in the aforesaid Deed of Trust.

TERMS OF SALE: The property will be sold “AS IS,” WITHOUT REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY OF ANY KIND AND SUBJECT TO conditions, restrictions, reservations, easements, rights of way, and all other matters of record taking priority over the Deed of Trust to be announced at the time of sale. A deposit of $20,000.00, or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required at time of sale, in the form of certified check, cashier’s check or money order by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price, with interest at the rate contained in the Deed of Trust Note from the date of sale to the date said funds are received in the office of the SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE, will be due within fifteen (15) days of sale. In the event of default by the successful bidder, the entire deposit shall be forfeited and applied to the costs and expenses of sale and Substitute Trustee’s fee. All other public charges or assessments, including water/sewer charges, whether incurred prior to or after the sale, and all other costs incident to settlement to be paid by the purchaser. In the event taxes, any other public charges have been advanced, a credit will be due to the seller, to be adjusted from the date of sale at the time of settlement. Purchaser agrees to pay the seller’s attorneys at settlement, a fee of $460.00 for review of the settlement documents.

Additional terms will be announced at the time of sale and the successful bidder will be required to execute and deliver to the Substitute Trustees a memorandum or contract of the sale at the conclusion of bidding.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Rosenberg & Associates, LLC (Attorney for the Secured Party) 4340 East West Highway, Suite 600 Bethesda, MD 20814

301-907-8000

