Notice is hereby given to Greg Washenberger that he is a named beneficiary under the Will of James K. Washenberger, deceased, and such bequest shall lapse if Greg Washenberger fails to respond to Diane D. Washenberger, named Executor under the Will of James K. Washenberger, within thirty (30) days from the date of publication of this Notice. The named Executor may be contacted at 1737 Amy Lane, Salem, VA 24153.

Diane D.Washenberger, named Executor

Under the Will of James K. Washenberger