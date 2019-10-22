Pursuant to the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994,

12 U.S.C. Chapter 38A and the Secretary’s Foreclosure Commissioner designation, a COMMISSIONER’S SALE of 650 Joan Circle, Salem, VA 24153 (Short Legal Description: LT 24 BLK 4 SEC 4 KAREN HILLS) will occur at public auction outside the main entrance to the building of the Circuit Court of Salem, VA located at 2 East Calhoun Street, Salem, VA 24153-7933 on November 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M., pursuant to a default of a note secured by a deed of trust executed by Janet H. Reed recorded July 16, 2009, in the Circuit Court for Salem, VA, as Instrument No. 090002133, and re-recorded August 20, 2010, in the Circuit Court for Salem, VA, as Instrument No. 100001913, and the Assignment in favor of the Secretary of HUD recorded March 17, 2015, in the Circuit Court for Salem, VA as Instrument No. 150000492.

TERMS OF SALE can be reviewed by the recorded notice of default on file with the Salem Circuit Court for which all terms are incorporated herein into this notice. A 10% deposit is immediately required for winning bidder in certified funds. Anderson Law, 2492 N. Landing Rd, #104,

Va Beach, VA 23456, http://www.virginialawoffice.com/hud Run date 11/7/19, 11/14/19, and 11/21/19