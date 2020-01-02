Take notice the

undersigned will apply to the Council of the City of Salem at a public hearing on January 27, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in the Community Room of the Salem Civic Center, at 1001 Boulevard, Salem, Virginia, based on an application to permanently vacate a 12’ Public Utility Easement situate within 505

Chamberlain Lane

(Lots 2 & 3, Block B, Forests Lawns Annex #2.)

All parties of interest and citizens may appear on the above date and be heard on the question.

Salem Building Supply LLC

Contract Purchaser