Glenvar Rotary earns significant international award

Meg Hibbert
Contributing writer

Photos by Scott Lawhon
Gary Kingery and Kelly Sandridge were inducted as new members of the Glenvar Rotary Club in November by President Ariane Love. Here, they are with Gary’s membership sponsor, Meg Hibbert.

The Glenvar Rotary Club has earned a significant international award, and recently inducted two new members.

Sandridge (right), who is vice president of brand strategy for Goodwill of the Valleys, is with her sponsor, Lila Dickerson (middle), and Love (left).

The award is the Rotary International President’s Citation with Distinction, given to the Rotary Club of Glenvar “for helping Rotary make a difference in the lives of people all over the world.” It was presented for projects and accomplishments by the club during 2018-1019, while John King was president.

King accepted the award from Rotary Assistant District Gov. Tim Wilborne, who noted, “If there was one thing that John King taught me last year, it was to never underestimate a Rotarian.”

The two newest members inducted on Nov. 5 are Gary Kingery, chaplain at Richfield Retirement, and Kelly Sandridge, vice president of brand strategy for Goodwill of the Valleys. She was sponsored for membership by Lila Dickerson. Kingery was sponsored by Meg Hibbert.

The Glenvar Rotary Club now has 17 members. Its regular meetings are on Tuesdays at noon at Richfield Retirement. Visitors are welcome.

The Glenvar Rotary Club received the Rotary International President’s Citation, presented by Rotary Assistant District Governor Tim Wilborne, left, for accomplishments by the club while John King (right) was president in 2018-2019.

