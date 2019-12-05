Glenvar Rotary earns significant international award

Meg Hibbert

Contributing writer

The Glenvar Rotary Club has earned a significant international award, and recently inducted two new members.

The award is the Rotary International President’s Citation with Distinction, given to the Rotary Club of Glenvar “for helping Rotary make a difference in the lives of people all over the world.” It was presented for projects and accomplishments by the club during 2018-1019, while John King was president.

King accepted the award from Rotary Assistant District Gov. Tim Wilborne, who noted, “If there was one thing that John King taught me last year, it was to never underestimate a Rotarian.”

The two newest members inducted on Nov. 5 are Gary Kingery, chaplain at Richfield Retirement, and Kelly Sandridge, vice president of brand strategy for Goodwill of the Valleys. She was sponsored for membership by Lila Dickerson. Kingery was sponsored by Meg Hibbert.

The Glenvar Rotary Club now has 17 members. Its regular meetings are on Tuesdays at noon at Richfield Retirement. Visitors are welcome.