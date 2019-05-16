Mail carriers, volunteers work to ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ in annual food drive

It is known as an annual event in which letter carriers across the country participate in a charitable initiative to make significant donations of food to organizations serving individuals in need.

Stamp Out Hunger Day, also known as the largest one-day food drive in the nation, has been around since 1991 and takes place every second Saturday in May.

Over 115 volunteers gathered at the Salem Civic Center on May 11 to be part of the worthy cause this year.

“We had two groups of volunteers. Our biggest group went to the Salem Civic Center and what they did was help unload food off the truck, sort items into the proper pins and weigh everything before putting it on a truck,” said Jenny McCormick, Executive Director of the Salem Food Pantry. “We had another group who worked at the pantry. What they did was load the food off the truck and put it where it belonged.”

Last year the Salem Food Pantry, a partner program with Feeding America Southwest Virginia, received 22,516 pounds of non-perishable items in roughly six hours. This year 22,448 pounds were collected.

“People can easily fall on hard times. When that happens, kids are also going through it along with their parents,” city carrier Angela Demars said. “A little help can go along way into helping someone get back on their feet. This food can be one less stress on a family or individual.”

Southwest Virginia residents, ranging from elected officials to elementary school students, have participated in Stamp Out Hunger Day over the years.

“As a father, I think that it’s important to instill in my children an understanding that being active in the community is part of their civic responsibility. That is why I’ve taken them to volunteer at local canned food drives,” Representative Morgan Griffith said in 2018. “Local food banks, churches and service organizations are some of the best ways to help the less fortunate right in your own community.”

Like most people, Martha Adams believes that every child should have the opportunity to receive healthy food throughout the year, regardless of their economic background.

“Growing up, I saw first-hand through friends the effects that the lack of proper nutrition played in development and education. This experience led to me developing a strong passion for assisting those in need in our communities,” Adams, a volunteer coordinator, said. “I believe that it is our responsibility as community members, and neighbors to take care of our own. You never know when you could be in need of assistance, and I believe that if you are in the position to assist others, you should.”

For more information about Feeding America Southwest Virginia, including how to donate or volunteer, visit www.faswva.org or contact 540-342-3011. For more information about Stamp Out Hunger Day, contact 540-389-6938 0r visit salemfoodpantry.org.