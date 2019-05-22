Salem Garden Club spruces up museum gardens

Armed with clippers, loppers, shovels, buckets and gardening gloves, 18 members and guests of the Salem Garden Club pruned, mulched and generally, beautified the herb garden and plantings at the entrance of the Salem Museum.

The garden club’s annual work day started out with one group tackling the overgrown lavender lining one side of the brick paver walk, while other members weeded, cut back, divided herbs and bagged leaves and plants.

Another group tied up the fading foliage of 300 daffodils, shoveled and spread mulch and trimmed artemesia and other herbs along the fence. They were careful not to disturb a tiny wren’s nest with three speckled eggs hidden inside one of the plants.

Salem Garden Club President Connie Stone described why the members hold the work day: “The women of the Salem Garden Club continued their successful 92-year-tradition of sharing their interest and talents in civic garden projects. The entry gardens of the Salem Museum are one of the most visible examples of our work and one we enjoy every year.”

Elizabeth G. Bailie, the volunteer who heads the museum’s Landscape Committee, expressed her thanks.

“The Landscape Committee of the Salem Museum is very grateful for the assistance, hard work, donated funding and supplies that were received from the Salem Garden Club. The Annual Work Day of the Garden Club has been a much appreciated event each year. The hard work and dedication of such talented and willing members is a big component of the overall care of the gardens at the museum.”

And Museum Executive Director Fran Ferguson added, “We are always looking for volunteers to help in our gardens, in addition to the wonderful ladies of the Salem Garden Club. Call the museum at 540-389-6760 if interested.

The Salem Museum and Historical Society is located on East Main Street in Longwood Park, across from East Hill Cemetery and next to City of Salem Tennis Courts.