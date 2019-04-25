Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce hosts community networking event

When the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce was established in 1934, its intended goal was to “strengthen the business climate of the community.” As the current Executive Director, Michelle Darby oversees all Chamber activities, marketing and operations.

“This organization is dedicated to its mission to create, promote, develop and support quality business opportunities in the local community,” Darby said. “We are here to support our members and business partners as well as contribute to the areas we live, work and play. We have a tremendous number of dedicated and involved volunteers who make everything possible. While there is typically member and non-member pricing for events, most are open to the public.”

When choosing locations for events and activities, the Chamber usually partners with member businesses. On April 17, representatives from Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Roanoke County Economic Development, Roanoke Regional Partnership and the Census Bureau gathered at Famous Toastery in Roanoke County to participate in a panel discussion on various economic development topics.

The representatives included: Catherine Fox, Vice President of Public Affairs and Destination Development for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge; Daryn Warner, U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist; John Hull, Director of Market Intelligence for the Roanoke Regional Partnership; and Jay Brenchick, Roanoke County Department of Economic Development.

On the topic of accurate census data, Warner said, “For federal grant programs, George Washington University identified about 55 of the largest ones that connect the census data to decision making and core funding directly. For Virginia, that includes over $17 billion a year.”

Added Hull, “When you pull up roanoke.org, you’ll see that there is a whole section of data on there. Economic development is a process of elimination game. If they can’t evaluate you, they eliminate you. That’s why accurate data is key. We fill over 400 requests for data information a year from non-profits and businesses.”

Lisa Bain is an Ambassador for the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. When asked her thoughts on the panel discussion, she said, “I thought it was very informative. It was interesting to hear what plans are in the works for Roanoke County area businesses and properties, and what new businesses may be coming. It was also interesting to hear about our upcoming 2020 Census.”

For more information about the Chamber and upcoming events, visit www.s-rcchamber.org.

“Our Business and Education Showcase is on April 30 at the Salem Civic Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. In addition to featuring area businesses, there will also be samples of cuisine from area restaurants, caterers and hotels as part of our Taste of the Valley,” Darby said. “Admission is free, and we will be honoring our Roanoke County and Salem City Teachers of the Year in addition to celebrating our 85th Anniversary.”