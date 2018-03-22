Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce to hold Gala

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce will hold its social event of the year, the Chamber Gala on Friday, March 23, from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center.

Members and non-members are welcome. This event is not your typical business dinner. Mingle with fellow attendees with a cash bar beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Chamber decided on a strolling-station dinner at 7:00 p.m. to accommodate people no matter what their dietary needs are. Included will be appetizers consisting of Salmon Mousse and Polenta Cakes. The meal will consist of Flambe’ of Beef Tenderloin Diane with asparagus and Shrimp and Tortellini with red pepper and Basil Alfredo. Other choices include a Citrus, Beet and Burrata Salad or a Praline Chicken Salad. An assortment of breads will also be available, along with a coffee and dessert station.

The highlight of the night will include awards for Educator of the Year and Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Roanoke County and Salem, respectively; Chamber Ambassador of the Year; the Judy Griesenbrock Volunteer of the Year; Business of the Year; and Citizen of the Year.

Attendees will be able to dance the night away to one of the hottest local event bands, The WORX, which appeals to all audiences with their wide range of music selections.

Tickets are $85 per person and are available via the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce website: (www.s-rcchamber.org) or by calling 540-387-0267.

-Submitted by Jill Sluss, Executive Director