Thousands turn out for 10th Virginia Veterans Day Parade

Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

Over 2,500 people were expected to make their way to downtown Roanoke for the 10th Virginia Veterans Day Parade. At 10:30 a.m. on November 9, approximately 3,000 showed up.

Jeff Perkins is the President of the Virginia Veterans Parade. He says that he has a Board that supports various aspects of the annual celebration including, marketing, logistics, participation and fundraising. “The theme for every parade over the past 10 years has never changed. We have the parade to recognize and support all Veterans of all services of all conflicts,” he said.

The first thing that went through John Zeller’s head when he arrived at the parade with his family was to make sure that his camera was fully charged. Because he doesn’t want to miss any of the action, Zeller usually takes anywhere between 200 and 500 pictures every time that he attends a Veterans Parade. “Today was no different. My family and I look forward to this event every year. It never disappoints,” he said.

Roanoke County resident Cole Williams says he attends the Virginia Veterans Day Parade every year for three reasons: to honor all of the vets for their commitment to the country, take plenty of pictures for his photo albums and catch up with friends.

Said Perkins, “As President, I would ask that the Greater Roanoke Valley continue to come out each year to support and thank our Veterans who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. Just a few hours once a year enjoying a great parade of participating groups and local bands brings such joy to our Veterans.”’’