Wal-Mart makes donation to local American Legion Post

Shawn Nowlin

People often think of the American Legion Post as a patriotic veterans organization.

While that’s true, the organization also focuses on making a difference in the community. The American Legion Post 3 at 710 Apperson Drive meets the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. After members gather for a meal, a prayer is offered by the Post Chaplin.

Each member is expected to uphold the four pillars of the American Legion: Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children and Youth.

On Monday, Wal-Mart presented the Post with a $500 grant for military family support. The event was supported by friends, area residents and numerous active members.

At the check presentation were Salem Wal-Mart Store Manager Thy Jordan and Assistant Wal-Mart Manager Travis Lee.

“This grant came about through the efforts of Commander Dick Small and Gary Ziglar, who actually did the application. Sometimes all you have to do is ask, but funds are not always available,” Second Vice Commander Doris Hansel said. “Fortunately for the Military Family Support Center, this time they were. The check was presented to Roger Talmadge, Director of the Center.”

Added Jordan, “Giving back to our community is always a good feeling. The money given today will be used to buy food and hygiene supplies for military families.”

Salem’s American Legion Post 3 is the third-largest in Southwest Virginia with over 300 active members. As Second Vice Commander, Hansel’s responsibilities include conducting and approving all business-related matters, setting up organization bylaws and providing accurate information to members.

Because she has always had a vested interest in giving back, it was a natural fit for Hansel to join the organization. Last year, she became the first female Veteran to have a seat on the Executive Committee. As Second Vice, she has a vote on matters that come before the committee.

There are numerous ways, according to Commander Small, in which American Legion Post 3 gives back to the community: by making scholarship funds available to high school juniors and seniors through the Oratorical contest; by sending and paying for eligible students to attend Girls and Boys State; by fielding junior and senior baseball teams for the American Legion Baseball League; and by providing gift baskets to military families during the Holiday Season.

Interested individuals can stop by the Post from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. any weekday or contact 540-389-3773 for more information.