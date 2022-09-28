ROANOKE– Friendship, a local provider of senior living and rehabilitation, announced last week it had acquired Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers independent living, assisted living and memory care.

“Bringing Salem Terrace under the Friendship umbrella will not only help streamline the high-quality services at Salem Terrace that Friendship has managed since 2012, but will also enable Friendship to use our expertise in retirement living and care to serve more individuals in the greater Roanoke Valley,” Joe Hoff, president and CEO of Friendship, said.

Friendship Salem Terrace features:

a three-story assisted living and memory care community, which offers 20 spots for memory care, 16 rooms for intensive assisted living care and 43 rooms for independent and assisted living care (a total of 79 units with an operating license for 90 residents)

a full-service commercial kitchen, dining room, lounge, library, Internet café, activity rooms, resident laundry areas, game room, theater room, therapy room, beauty salon and employee lounge and locker room.

“The acquisition allows Friendship to extend its geographical reach and serve more people in the Roanoke Valley who are seeking peace of mind in their retirement,” a release from Friendship said.

The 86,622-square-foot assisted living and memory care facility was developed in 2010 by the late L. S. (Luke) Waldrop and his son, Preston A. Waldrop, MD, who has practiced medicine in the Roanoke Valley since 1991 and founded Virginia Orthopaedic P.C.

It is the hard work, dedication, and forward-thinking of these gentlemen that set the foundation for Friendship Salem Terrace,” a release from Friendship said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the acquisition will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The ribbon-cutting event will feature a site tour and remarks by Hoff, Robert Lawson, chairman of the Friendship Board of Directors and Brent Poff, administrator of Friendship Salem Terrace.