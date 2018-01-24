Angelle’s Diner poised to close on Shoney’s space

Angelle’s Diner is poised to locate in the empty, shabby Shoney’s restaurant building on Wildwood Road in Salem. Salem officials believe the diner will be an anchor for more commercial development on the west end of the city.

Monday night, Economic Development Director Melinda Payne updated Salem City Council members on coming and proposed commercial changes during council’s work session before the regular Jan. 22 meeting.

Payne showed two drawings which Angelle’s owner Glenn Angelle presented for the front of the building reconstruction which, he said in a telephone interview Tuesday, could start by April.

“We hope to start earlier than April, but have not closed yet on the property,” Angelle said. Shoney’s has relinquished their rights to the property, which is owned by an individual in Northern Virginia.

There will be a lot of outdoor seating, Angelle said, and a kids’ area. “We’re going to give folks in West Salem some alternatives on that end of town. The energy that we’re going to bring out there…I’m excited about this opportunity for these guests in West Salem and Glenvar.”

Angelle, who lives in Tennessee, owns an Angelle’s Diner in Troutville, and also owns the Omelet Shoppe in Salem near the I-81-Wildwood Road interchange, Exit 137. He added he intends to continue to operate Omelet Shoppe, “as long as we possibly can.”

Angelle’s Diner is named after his late stepfather in Louisiana, he said in an earlier interview.

He plans a similar comfort food menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner as he has in Botetourt County at I-81’s Exit 150. That restaurant opened in January 2016 in a former Waffle House building.

The conceptual design Angelle is leaning toward, according to Payne, shows covered outdoor dining on the front of the former Shoney’s building.

Although the City of Salem does not have façade grants available for Wildwood Road as it does along Main Street, Payne said “We gave him incentives…He is extremely happy,” she added. “With this property transfer, I think it will open up Wildwood Road for more development.”

Payne also updated council on other commercial plans in Salem. They included:

A 39-acre parcel – one of the last largest properties still undeveloped in Salem – which is near the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center, also known as the Miller Property. The unnamed developer plans to invest over $20 million developing the property, which will need rezoning to allow a residential component on the rear, and commercial on the front portion, Payne said.

Hidden Treasures on East Main Street is moving in April to Now, Then & Again on Apperson, and the city is marketing the Main Street space to “a regional boutique that has a location in Daleville,” Payne said.

The former K-mart building is being marketed by another un-named developer to attract an anchor store to that shopping center, Payne said. “The big box store we thought might come is working on its Christiansburg store first,” she added. There has been talk of attracting TJ Maxx, Marshalls, “but no one seems to be interested,” Payne said. “We are letting them know what is going on in Salem and want them to come and talk to us.”

Penny Lane on West Main Street has closed, and a holistic therapist is opening there, Payne said.

The owner of the movie theater building in downtown Salem on East Main and College has been busy with demolition inside. The owner has mentioned outdoor dining space, Salem City Manager Kevin Boggess told council.

Waffle House – the restaurant known for breakfast all day and night is almost finished near Walmart and hiring.

Payne introduced new employee Sadie Remington, who is working with the city developing more of a social media presence for Salem. She is using Instagram to post pictures, and short blurbs telling what is going on in Salem, and has a blog on specific topics which is gaining interest, Payne said. In December the average activity was 29.22 likes per post and so far in January is 46.4, Remington said, with 288 followers so far.

In other matters brought before council in the work session, Real Estate Director Justin Kuzmich presented figures for the city’s reassessment. The city had a 1.8 percent rise in base property values, Kuzmich said. The increase heartened councilmembers, who noted the increase points to the healthiest performance since the Great Recession.

Assessment adjustments have been mailed to property owners, and appeals can be made through this Friday, Kuzmich said.