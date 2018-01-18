Civil rights leader shares powerful message with crowd at Roanoke College

Photos by Shawn Nowlin

When people discuss notable civil rights leaders, Martin Luther King Jr., Frank Kameny and James Farmer are some names that usually come to mind. Virgil Wood may not be as known as other activists, but the 87-year-old has committed much of his life’s work helping the nation’s disadvantaged.

The longtime educator visited Roanoke College on January 12 as part of the school’s Martin Luther King Community Celebration.

Parker Dorsey was hoping that Dr. Wood – a former lieutenant to Dr. King – would be revelatory with his stories, and that’s precisely what happened. “I never met Dr. Wood before last Friday, but I’m very familiar with his work,” Dorsey said. “The opportunity to meet and talk to the iconic activist is something that I won’t take for granted.”

A very educated man, Dr. Wood graduated with a BA in history from Virginia Union University in 1952, a Master of Divinity degree from Andover Newton Theological School in 1956 and received his Doctorate in Education from Harvard University in 1973.

As a teenager, he was ordained as a Baptist Minister. He went on to serve churches in Virginia, Rhode Island and Massachusetts for over 50 years.

According to Dr. Wood, it’s impossible to truly understand Dr. Martin Luther King in just soundbites. “I had the privilege of starting a Martin Luther King Ph.D. studies program,” he said. “It’s essential that people listen to the words that he said. There is a difference between hearing words and listening to words.”

Speaking to a crowd which included Salem Mayor Randy Foley and Roanoke College President Michael Maxey, Dr. Virgil Wood broached a variety of topics. “America is at a point at which it must decide whether it’s going to move towards what we have on paper or lose the republic,” he said. “We have to start being honest with each other. Let’s fix America for everybody.”

Dr. Wood has had a profound impact on Corey Washington’s life. The North Carolina native drove over three hours to see the civil rights leader speak in person. “I am in awe of how this man has carried himself for decades,” he said. “It’s difficult to put into words just how inspiration Dr. Wood has been to my family and me.”

Terrence Pulliam, a high school junior, got a chance to speak to Dr. Wood after the event. “He told me to dream beyond my wildest imaginations,” he said. “He also told me to never judge a book by its cover and always be open-minded.”