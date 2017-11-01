Kicking out hunger, one donated food item at a time

Photos by Shawn Nowlin

Jacob Murray walked inside the Salem Spartan Square Kroger last Saturday around noon. A few minutes later, he had a bag full of food items ready to donate to the Salem Knights of Columbus. The charitable organization is an active participant in the “Food for Families Program.”

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., over 2,200 pounds of food was collected. “Seeing all the folks that selflessly gave large amounts of food but apologized that they couldn’t do even more was by far my favorite part,” Knight member Jeff Sobataka said. “I helped sort the food and accept donations. It was a great day.”

Nigel Brownridge donated several items that he eats on a regular basis – cereal, rice, beans and soup. “I just happened to see what was going on as I drove by,” he said. “I was always raised to give back to the less fortunate, so I immediately got out of my car to help.”

Growing up in a household with nine siblings, Adrian Madison was a beneficiary of countless food drives throughout her youth. Now that she’s an adult, the married mother of two feels obligated to help those in need. “It took me over 35 years to get to a point where I can provide for myself,” she said. “I’m blessed to have a career now. However, I never want to forget the journey it took to get here. I purchased everything on the sheet that they gave me.”

The Salem Knights of Columbus is a Catholic men’s organization. Grand Knight David Wyble says the volunteer work such as collecting for families is all about charity and nothing more.

Tim Lucci accomplished his goal of providing basic nutritional needs to local families in need on Saturday. “It did my heart well to see so many people willing to help,” said the Knights member. “There are so many hungry adults and children living in our community. Days like this help combat that problem.”

Raheem Coleman regularly buys food for the needy in part because he wants to instill those kinds of values in his son. “Even though my boy Diamond is just eight, I want him to see what truly being a selfless individual looks like,” he said. “When we got in the car, he asked if we could donate even more food.”

The Salem Knights of Columbus are affiliated with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, who also played a vital role in last Saturday’s food drive.

It’s not too late to donate to the food drive. Cereal, rice, beans and soups are the most needed items. “We will be out again in force before Christmas to collect in Salem. I hope and pray we can stock the shelves. I know the community here cares enough that we will take care of our own,” David Wyble said.

For more information about the Salem Knights of Columbus or how to donate food items, visit http://kofcknights.org/CouncilSite.