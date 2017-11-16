Local veterans honored at Salem Terrace

Salem Terrace, a senior living community, hosted a veteran’s ceremony last Thursday (Nov. 9). The purpose of the event, now in its sixth year, is to recognize and pay tribute to the local men and women who bravely served in the United States military branches.

“Since 2011, Salem Terrace has recognized our nation’s veterans on or around Veteran’s Day,” Danna Owen, Salem Terrace Director of Marketing, said. “Without their bravery and sacrifice, we would not have the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Prior to the veterans being recognized for their service, Renee Richardson of Friendship Health Rehab South sung the national anthem.

Jenny Williams’ husband is an Army Veteran who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. “These men and women dedicated their lives to keeping our country safe. We should honor them every single day,” said the Salem Terrace Program Director.

Approximately 20 veterans were recognized, and they each received a pin and certificate thanking them for their service courtesy of Intrepid Hospice. After receiving her certificate, Pamela Powers showed it to her son Steve. “My mother was dedicated to the Navy. I am so proud of her,” he said. “Along with her service, she was also the treasurer of the Navy Waves National and served from 1968 until she retired in 1999.”

“It was heartwarming to see a 99-year-old veteran stand beside a 55-year-old career veteran and be recognized,” Danna said. “Any veteran, whether a resident of our facilities or not, is always welcome to attend our annual celebration.”

Michelle Andrews is an administrative assistant at Salem Terrace. Managing information in the office and maintaining files are some of her responsibilities. “Our veterans that live in assisted living facilities sometimes need a little extra encouragement to remind them they are remembered and appreciated,” she said. “We can never thank them enough for the sacrifices that they’ve made.”

Salem Terrace has celebrated many veterans over the years. “We would not have been able to make this annual event a success without the help of Salem Fire/EMS and Police Honor Guard, Friendship Assisted Living and all the residents and staff at Salem Terrace,” Jenny Williams said. “This, once again, was truly a group effort.”