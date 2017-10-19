Nailing it down: Renovation Alliance focuses efforts on local families

Photos by Shawn Nowlin

Renovation Alliance held its Fifth Annual Veterans Renovation Day on October 7. The nonprofit organization is best known for bringing volunteers and communities together by improving the homes and lives of low-income homeowners.

“I got involved with Renovation Alliance about six years ago when they were asking for volunteers at the office,” Allstate employee Carol McKittrick said. “I had heard great things about it and I enjoy that type of work. I went one time and was hooked.”

Close to 175 volunteers helped renovate 10 homes across the Roanoke Valley – including two in Salem – on October 7. Several were full-time staff at the Salem VA Medical Center. Said veteran Clarence Robertson: “It did my heart well to see so many people come together for a great cause.”

Being part of something bigger than yourself can put a lot of things in its proper perspective, something that Ellie Rigby has known for years. In addition to securing funding and partnerships, the Renovation Alliance Executive Director is also responsible for rallying volunteers to help with projects.

“I feel that every person every single day participates in a project that is bigger than ourselves,” she said. “I just have the privilege to work for Renovation Alliance – an organization that participates in a way that has tangible impact for our community.”

According to nchv.org , there are nearly 40,000 homeless veterans in America. Eric Wise, Renovate Alliance Project Specialist, believes that any brave man or woman who defended this country should not be living on the streets. “Every single veteran – regardless of background or race – deserves our utmost respect,” he said. “I look forward to a day when there are no homeless veterans living on the streets.”

Over 750 homeowners have been served by Renovation Alliance since 2010. Barbara Brown says she was honored when the non-profit organization decided to help repair her family’s house.