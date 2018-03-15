Over 100 classes and services offered at Salem YMCA

Two questions usually come to mind when people think about the Salem YMCA: Are financial assistant programs available for those who can’t afford a regular membership, and how many programs and services are offered?

Wellness Director Nancy Greene answered the first question by saying, “We are here to serve people of all backgrounds and incomes. Our financial assistance is based on a sliding scale rate.”

Amy Ralston, Youth and Family Director, used one word to emphatically answer the second question: several.

“We offer a variety of services. We have camps during summer, cooking classes during winter and youth sports throughout the year just to name a few,” she said before adding, “What I love most about my job is the variety of things that I get to do.”

A new program called “Fit Families” was launched at the beginning of January for parents with children over the age of five.

“We are also currently offering ‘Fit Families Game Night’ through March 27 where families can have fun with group games,” Nancy said. “So far, families have played life-sized Hungry Hungry Hippo, Human Jenga and giant Kerplunk.”

Located at 1126 Kime Lane, employees at the Salem YMCA consider “giving back to the community and providing support to neighbors” part of their social responsibility.

Stephanie Gillenwater has been employed at the Y for the last 12 years. As the Chronic Disease Coordinator, she is responsible for all programming under the chronic disease title. “Seeing the impact we get to have on people’s lives in many different aspects is what I enjoy most about my job,” she said.

Each year, the Salem YMCA works in conjunction with local schools, businesses and non-profits to promote their four core values – respect, responsibility, honesty and caring. Administrative personnel are currently having discussions with Salem City Schools and Feeding America Southwest Virginia for future opportunities.

“We have approximately 8,000 members at the Salem YMCA, with a total of about 245,000 total visits to date this year,” Elizabeth Law, Wellness Coordinator, said. “I enjoy getting to interact with people from all walks of life. I learn something new by having a conversation with a different member each day. I am very much an extrovert, so this job is perfect for me.”

Because of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion, Salem resident Harry Carter considers the Salem YMCA the ideal community fitness center. “I’ve been a member for over six years, and I’ve never had a bad experience,” he said. “This place is about as good as it gets.”

Approximately 100 different classes are available at the Salem YMCA, and even more are scheduled for the spring and summer. For more information, visit ymcabvr.org.