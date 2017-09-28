Several ‘warriors’ battle through Salem Marine Mud Run

Throughout the last 23 years the Salem Marine Mud Run has attracted nearly 30,000 participants and raised over $293,000 for Roanoke Toys for Tots Foundation and Camp Roanoke. This year’s event was held on September 16 at Salem’s Green Hill Park.

“We had a little over 600 runners show up,” Mike Shepherd, Commandant of the Marine Corps League, Roanoke Valley Detachment #436, said. “This mud run promotes team work, that’s a big thing in the Marines.”

Needless to say, several participants took the competition very seriously. “I love the fact that you don’t have to be in the military to get involved,” Corey Mason said. “I thought I would come in first place but it didn’t take me long to realize that simply wasn’t going to happen.”

Christine Flora is of the belief that pure ability doesn’t always deliver in the biggest situations. “I believe that internal will and motivation surely plays a larger role than a person’s pure ability to overcome adversity or deal with daily challenges,” she said. “Although a person may have the most talent, their success is not guaranteed if they don’t have the drive to attempt a challenge or endure its obstacles.”

Kelsey Casteel heard about the 2017 Salem Marine Mud Run on Facebook. “I did the ‘Devil Dog Dare’ race, which was new this year, and had the added obstacles. It incorporated more obstacles similar to a Spartan race,” she said. “I finished in 48 minutes and 45 seconds which I believe made me the seventh female to finish. Ferguson Fitness did an amazing job and I can’t wait to do it again next year.”

She added: “I think it’s important to support these events because proceeds go on to benefit other organizations. It is also a great way to get out, have fun and meet new people,” she said.

Mike Shepherd says joining the Marines is one of the best decisions that he ever made. “I joined the Marines in 1966 at the age of 20 during the Vietnam conflict. I was a combat Engineer, and later, became an Atomic Demolition Technician,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade those experiences for anything because it made me the person that I am today. I’m already looking forward to next year’s Marine Mud Run.”