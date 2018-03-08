Two Men and a Truck looking to expand in Salem

The exact number of Salem residents currently looking for employment is unknown, but it’s thought to be in the hundreds.

Two Men and a Truck, which got its start in 1980 when a single mom put an ad in her local newspaper, is “the fastest-growing franchised moving company in the country and offers comprehensive home as well as business relocation and packing services.”

“There are over 10,000 people working for Two Men and a Truck, and my job is to make sure that they are coming into a brand that provides opportunities,” Randy Shacka, President of the Lansing, Michigan, based company, said. “80 percent of our managers across our organization started working on the trucks or answering the phone.”

Chris Kavanagh went from being a mover in Alabama to the owner of the Salem franchise, located at 1123 E Main Street, in under eight years. Kavanagh says he is currently looking to fill positions. The pay rate for movers starts at nine dollars an hour, while drivers start off at ten. Both positions can earn up to an additional five dollars per hour.

“We are looking to fill more drivers than anything else. As we get closer to the summer, we will hire more movers,” Chris said. “To be a driver you must be at least 21, have a driver’s license and a pretty good driving record.”

Marvin Williams said he learned that Two Men and a Truck was hiring through a friend. The Roanoke County resident, 25, says that he will undoubtedly fill out a job application.

“I’ve worked for moving companies before, so I feel like I’ll be able to hit the ground running,” he said. “Finding steady work can be difficult. That’s one of the main reasons why I regularly tell people never to get complacent.”

Steve Morrow, 41, has a degree in Business Management. Since last December, the father of four has been unemployed. “As long as I can find a job that allows me to look after my kids, I’m all for it. I am familiar with Two Men and a Truck, and will certainly be filling out a job application,” he said.

“We give ten cents of every move to the American Cancer Society. About 20 years ago we only did about 500 moves, so our dollar amount wasn’t that great,” President Randy said. “We did 600,000 moves this past year alone.”

When asked what applicants can do to stand out during the hiring process, Chris Kavanagh “possess a good work ethic” and “have good customer service skills.”

Two Men and a Truck has ten franchises in Virginia. For more information, visit careers.twomenandatruck.com.