Roanoke County operation creates 250 new jobs, costs $13 million

Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org

On January 30, Mack Trucks cut the ribbon on a new production facility in Roanoke County. Approximately 250 people are expected to be employed at the 280,000 square foot facility which will build a new medium truck lineup.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Regional Partnership for nearly two years on the project. Based on employment and investment goals, Roanoke County will provide a matching performance grant.

“We are thrilled that Mack selected Roanoke County for this project,” said David Radford, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “This is the next generation of truck and it will originate here in Roanoke County where we have the business climate and workforce to help fuel Mack’s success.”

On January 30, Mack Trucks cut the ribbon on a new production facility in Roanoke County. Approximately 250 people are expected to be employed at the 280,000 square foot facility which will build a new medium truck lineup.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Regional Partnership for nearly two years on the project. Based on employment and investment goals, Roanoke County will provide a matching performance grant.

“We are thrilled that Mack selected Roanoke County for this project,” said David Radford, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “This is the next generation of truck and it will originate here in Roanoke County where we have the business climate and workforce to help fuel Mack’s success.”

On January 30, Mack Trucks cut the ribbon on a new production facility in Roanoke County. Approximately 250 people are expected to be employed at the 280,000 square foot facility which will build a new medium truck lineup.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Regional Partnership for nearly two years on the project. Based on employment and investment goals, Roanoke County will provide a matching performance grant.

“We are thrilled that Mack selected Roanoke County for this project,” said David Radford, chair of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “This is the next generation of truck and it will originate here in Roanoke County where we have the business climate and workforce to help fuel Mack’s success.”