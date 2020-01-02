NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to all interested persons that the Board of Zoning Appeals of the City of Salem, Virginia will hold a public hearing, in accordance with the provisions of Sections 15.2-2204 and 15.2-2309 of the 1950 Code of Virginia, as amended, on January 23, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 114 North Broad Street, in the City of Salem, Virginia, to consider the following applications.

Request of Richard C. and Robyn A. Goodpasture, property owners, for a variance from Section 106-202.3(B)(2), minimum setback requirements, of the Code of the City of Salem, to allow the construction of a 14’ x 20’ inground pool/spa located at 225 Northern Trail (Tax Map # 10-1-1.7). Section 106-202.3(B)(2) states that accessory structures shall be placed behind the rear building line of the principal structure. The petitioners are therefore requesting a variance to allow the construction of a 14’ x 20’ inground pool/spa in the front yard.

At this hearing all parties in interest will be given an opportunity to be heard, present evidence, and show cause why such requests should or should not be granted. For additional information, contact the Office of the Zoning Administrator, 21 South Bruffey Street, Salem, Virginia (Phone 375 3036).

THE BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS OF THE CITY OF SALEM

BY: Mary Ellen H. Wines, CZA, CTM

Zoning Administrator