Latest News
Roanoke College offers 16 new majors in education and teaching
In an effort to address teacher shortages and help Roanoke students pursue their educational purpose, Roanoke College now offers 16 four-year undergraduate teacher education...
Combat engineer shares working class guy’s view of World War II
Meg Hibbert Contributing writer American soldiers made it across France faster than Germans expected, largely through the efforts of combat engineers like James Christopulos and...
Salem Fire Captain retires after 28 years with department
Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org After 28 years of working as a City of Salem Firefighter, Captain Tracy Coe has decided to call it a career. Coe...
Charity fundraiser and basketball tournament benefits Salem Kiwanis Club, honors beloved WDBJ-7 journalist
Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org Roy Stanley was known for his warm personality and enthusiasm regarding all things sports related. For over 30 years, he was a...
Salem residents hear from manager candidates
Salem citizens and city staff had an opportunity to meet Monday night with and ask questions of the two men vying to become the...
Sports
Other Intersting Reads
Glenvar Rotary earns significant international award
Meg Hibbert Contributing writer The Glenvar Rotary Club has earned a significant international award, and recently inducted two new members. The award is the Rotary International President’s...
Help a Virginian: Make a blood donation this holiday season
Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org Blood donation centers such as the American Red Cross are encouraging the Salem community to give to others this holiday season by...
Former Children’s Home Superintendent celebrates 100th birthday
Meg Hibbert Contributing writer For 28 years, R. Franklin Hough Jr. was “Dad” to hundreds of kids, giving his love and discipline to children at the...
Community residents offer insight into what Thanksgiving means to them
Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org Since the 1600s, people have been celebrating Thanksgiving in America. This week, many Virginians will endure traffic jams and flight delays to spend...
Salem High opens food pantry to assist students in need
Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org Thanks in part to Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries (SAEM) members Garry Lautenschlarger and Tonya Pickett submitting a grant to the Virginia Foundation for...
Dilly Dally prepares to anchor South Salem again
Meg Hibbert Contributing writer Photos courtesy of The Dilly Dally Bringing back The Dilly Dally corner market is Lisa Garst’s dream. And in the first part...
Winter is coming
VDOT offers preparation tips for Salem residents Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org To state the obvious, winter is coming. More than a million Southwest Virginia residents could be...
Local Baha’is celebrate bicentenary at Salem Public Library
Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org Local adherents of the Bahai faith and their friends recently gathered at the Salem Public Library to help celebrate the 200th anniversary...
Thousands turn out for 10th Virginia Veterans Day Parade
Shawn Nowlin shawn.nowlin@ourvalley.org Over 2,500 people were expected to make their way to downtown Roanoke for the 10th Virginia Veterans Day Parade. At 10:30 a.m....
Frenchman tells how Americans liberated his Normandy
Meg Hibbert Contributing writer He was a 5-year-old boy when the first Americans he ever met liberated his homeland of Normandy and taught him to...