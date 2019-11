ORDER OF PUBLICATION

COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA VA. CODE §§

1-211.1; 8.01-316, -317,

20-104

Case No. CL19000419-00

SALEM CIRCUIT COURT

2 EAST CALHOUN STREET, SALEM VA 24153

PATRICIA W. ROSEBERRY

v.

KERRY LEE CARROLL, DONNA C. ENTSMINGER, SHERRY C. BIGGS & UNKOWN HEIRS

The object of this suit is to: TO ENTER A DECREE OF PARTITION OF PROPERTY IN THE CITY OF SALEM

It is ORDERED that UNKOWN HEIRS OF DENNIE DAVID CARROLL & ADDIE C. HARMAN appear at the above-named court and protect his/her interests on or before DECEMBER 20, 2019

OCTOBER 24, 2019

Stacy L. Owen

Deputy Clerk