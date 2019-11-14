The City of Salem School Board will hold a public hearing for comment on the FY 2020-21 budget on Tuesday, December 10. The hearing will begin at 7:00 PM at the School Administrative Office, 510 South College Avenue, Salem. Any citizen of Salem who wishes to address the Board should contact Kathy A. Jordan, Clerk of the Board, at 389-0130 by Friday, December 6, in order to be placed on the agenda. Individuals who plan to address the Board are requested to bring a copy of their remarks for the record. In accordance with Board Policy KD, Public Participation in Board Meetings, individuals who plan to address the Board are requested to:
- provide their name and address,
- address their remarks to the Board,
- be brief,
- provide a copy of their remarks for the record, and
- be prepared to answer questions from the Board,
- In unusual cases or cases of emergency, the Board, by consensus, may allow an individual or organization to speak if not on the agenda.