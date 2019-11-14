The City of Salem School Board will hold a public hearing for comment on the FY 2020-21 budget on Tuesday, December 10. The hearing will begin at 7:00 PM at the School Administrative Office, 510 South College Avenue, Salem. Any citizen of Salem who wishes to address the Board should contact Kathy A. Jordan, Clerk of the Board, at 389-0130 by Friday, December 6, in order to be placed on the agenda. Individuals who plan to address the Board are requested to bring a copy of their remarks for the record. In accordance with Board Policy KD, Public Participation in Board Meetings, individuals who plan to address the Board are requested to:

provide their name and address,

address their remarks to the Board,

be brief,

provide a copy of their remarks for the record, and

be prepared to answer questions from the Board,

In unusual cases or cases of emergency, the Board, by consensus, may allow an individual or organization to speak if not on the agenda.