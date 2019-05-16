New Executive Director of Marketing and Communications named by Roanoke College

Roanoke College has appointed Melanie Wine Tolan, a communications strategist, as the College’s executive director of marketing and communications.

In the newly created position, Tolan – former executive vice president at Edelman, a New York City – and Chicago-headquartered global communications firm – will join Roanoke College’s senior leadership team on July 29 and report to President Michael Maxey.

Tolan, who has more than two decades of account leadership in brand strategy development at Edelman in New York, served most recently as executive vice president, director of operations for global clients, working as the universal resource for leaders of the firm’s most significant accounts.

“Melanie will bring considerable experience that complements our strong communications team,” Maxey said. “I am excited for Roanoke to benefit from her leadership and background. Part of the appeal of bringing Melanie to Roanoke is her core belief in liberal arts and her knowledge of the competitive landscape for all higher education.”

Tolan was selected after a comprehensive national search. She will lead the College’s marketing and communications team to set vision, direction and coordination of marketing and communications resources across the College.

“On my first visit to campus, I immediately felt something special at Roanoke College,” Tolan said. “It’s a stunning environment nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. I was most impressed, however, by the goal of faculty and staff to ensure personal fulfillment for every one of its students. I’m thrilled to join President Maxey’s team.”

Tolan is a board member of County Harvest Inc., a nonprofit food rescue organization in Westchester County, New York, and plans to be involved in community service in Salem. She graduated from Denison University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications.