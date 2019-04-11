Salemite 100th birthday is celebrated by family and friends

When Irene Flowers graduated from high school in 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt was sworn in for a second term, Spam was first introduced by the Hormel Company and Daffy Duck made his Looney Tunes debut.

Ms. Flowers distinctly remembers those times.

“Things were so different when I was growing up. Technology has truly taken over. It was an entirely different world in the 1940s and 1950s,” she said. “I enjoy talking to people about the past because they are often shocked at what they hear.”

Preparation for Mrs. Flower’s 100th birthday celebration began in February. On Saturday, April 6, a party was thrown for the Salemite at the Roanoke Moose Lodge in Catawba. Nearly all of Mrs. Flower’s immediate family members – two daughters, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren – were present to enjoy the moment.

Some of Nicole Slaydon’s greatest memories of her youth involve spending time with her great-grandmother.

“From as far back as I can remember, she has always been a role model to me. Mama Irene has always had a quiet dignity about her, exuding a sense of calmness through thick and thin. I also remember her as always being composed and well-dressed,” Slaydon said. “She always wore a hat to protect her beautiful skin. That’s why she looks so wonderful at 100-years-old.”

Shane Rourk was ecstatic to celebrate his great-grandmother’s 100th birthday with friends and family.

“Seeing everyone gather for this occasion was just special. I may be biased, but I think she makes the best banana pudding in the world,” Roark said with a grin. “She has always been the type of person to take in every moment of life.”

Added Allen Slaydon, “My great-grandmother has one of the biggest hearts that I know. She goes above and beyond to help people. Growing up, we always gathered at her house for Christmas in Salem. I will forever cherish those memories.”

Irene Flowers has lived through 13 Presidents, seen the United States population grow from 106.5 million to 327.2 million and experienced minimum wage increase from 25 cents an hour to $7.25 an hour. When asked what her advice is on making it to 100, she smiled before saying, “make the most of every day because you never know when it’s your last.”