Tree planted in memory of Dr. Perry Kendig

On Friday, April 5, Roanoke College planted an American beech tree dedicated to Roanoke’s seventh president, Dr. Perry Kendig. Several members of Kendig’s family attended and helped plant the tree.

Kendig came to Roanoke as Dean of the College in 1952. In 1963, he became Roanoke’s seventh president. Anticipating increased enrollment in the sixties, Kendig led the campus in much building and renovation: Bowman, Marion and Crawford dormitories and the four fraternity houses, and in the seventies, Antrim Chapel and the three-building science complex. The physical size of the campus doubled.

“Kendig made remarkable progress at the college during his era,” Roanoke College President Mike Maxey said at the tree planting held on Alumni Weekend. “The college grew, the building that took place during his time here was tremendous. He originated the January term when we initiated the 4:1:4 plan. He initiated faculty sabbaticals for the first time in the history of the college.”

Kendig strengthened the ties between the Lutheran Church and the College, and in 1965 the Office of Church Relations was established.

Kendig skillfully guided the campus through the social activism and changes of the late sixties and early seventies. Integration came peacefully in 1964.

The Perry F. Kendig Awards are named in his memory. The Kendig Awards recognize artists and arts organizations in the Roanoke Valley.

“He was a great friend and patron of the arts and supported those during his entire time,” Maxey said. “He was a hall of fame president here at Roanoke College, and today we have a chance to remember him.”