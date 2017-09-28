College fair exposes hundreds of area students to future opportunities

A normal week for Jordan Knight consists of gathering information on potential colleges and hanging out with friends. On Tuesday, September 19, the 17-year-old didn’t have to travel far to accomplish both.

The Roanoke County native, along with hundreds of other area students, attended this year’s Salem Civic Center College Fair which featured representatives from universities all over the country.

“I was raised to take advantage of opportunities when they are presented and that’s exactly what I did. My dad made sure that I shook every representatives hand and took their business card,” she said.

“I counsel students in the admission process regarding acceptance, financial aid and registration,” Andrew Starnes, Admission Representative for Tusculum College, said. “I believe education unlocks so many opportunities for people that they may not have had otherwise. I believe everyone should have the opportunity to pursue an education. This may be a private school, public school or trade school. All are important.”

For Jackson Kirkwood, where he decides to go to college will come down to three factors. “Obviously, they need to have my major but I’d also like to go to an institution that feels like a home away from home,” he said with a smile. “Oh yeah, and the cost of tuition might also play a small factor.”

Amy Walker, an admissions rep for Concord University, says there are several things students can do to stand out. “Be professional. Make sure your email address is simple and nothing crazy or weird,” she said. “Also, make sure when corresponding via email that you are sending it in a professional manner and not as if you are casually texting your friend.”

Chima Awusah’s family have always put an emphasis on education. If the Salem native graduates with a college degree, he will be the first in his family to do so. “Some of the smartest people I know don’t have a college degree and they are my parents,” he said. “They have supported me from day one and I just want to continue to make them proud.”

Malachi Bowman says that he has always dreamed of getting into three particular colleges: UNC – Greensboro, George Washington University and Eastern Mennonite University. Much to his delight, all three had representatives at the college fair. “Angie Moore {UNC-G}, Hannah Daley {EMU} and Lindsay Skeens {GWU) all told me what I need to do to put myself in a favorable position and I’m certainly going to take their advice,” he said

Bolden Talley said getting rejected from his dream school taught him a valuable life lesson. “I recently applied to Duke University and they immediately turned me down,” he said. “I learned from that experience that sometimes your best simply isn’t good enough. It all comes down to perspective though.”

Contrary to popular belief, Milligan College Admissions Counselor Fitzroy Harris says getting good grades are not the be all end all. “Experiences, different perspectives, cultural background and ethnic diversity are just a few things that most colleges take into consideration before making a decision,” he said. “I encourage all college bound students to think of their career as being a marathon and not a sprint. Leverage relationships with faculty, staff, friends and strangers. Also, have a lot of fun.”