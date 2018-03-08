Princess Party at Glenvar Library attracts 250

Photos by Meg Hibbert

Six-year-old Ruth Davis knew exactly why she wanted to attend the Princess Party at the Glenvar Branch Library on March 3.

“I wanted to dress up,” said the little girl from Salem, as she showed off her green-and-purple Tinkerbell outfit.

Ruth was one of 210 children accompanied by 179 adults who turned out for the party which featured Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” and other princesses. Belle read the book “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” to enthralled girls and boys who sat “criss-cross-applesauce” in front of her.

“I love to read,” said Belle, also known as Carey Linkous, a Glenvar High School senior. “I’m glad you like to read, too, because reading is very important.” Every child who checked out a library book that day got a gift bag.

Belle also posed for bunches of pictures with princesses-in-waiting, including Emma Jo Williams, 6, of Buchanan, who was with her mom, Lisa, and brother Josh.

Boys were welcome, too, because it was Super Hero Day. Owen Wacek, 7, of Salem shed his Power Ranger cape and mask so he could make a crown. He was there with his brother, Noah, 2, and his grandmother and other relatives.

Darien Stanton explained she came to the event “because I wanted to see my sister, Aria, who is 4, all gussied up to meet her favorite princesses,” Darien explained.

The event started at 11 a.m. and continued until 2, with a steady stream of princesses and heroes waiting in the parking lot. They thronged through the library’s doors into the meeting room and entrance hall where they could make paper tiaras and crowns, and color designs.

Four-year-old Izabella Williams of Salem was intent on coloring her paper. She was at the party with her mother, Rebecca, and brother Aaron.

Inside the meeting room were mini-cupcakes and punch, and more princesses and characters to meet: Cinderella, Moana, Ariel and Doc McStuffins.

Jessica Downs, children’s library assistant, was thrilled with the turnout. “It’s really great,” she said, adding that the staff and volunteers were excited and surprised there were so many.

“The girls and boys had the biggest grins on their faces. We were happy we were able to do the party for them,” Downs said.

Christina Green of Enchanted Memories Va Events in Shawsville was there to explain how her new business supplies costumed princesses and other characters, reading, games and a photographer for birthday parties and festivities.

She arranged the costumed characters for the Princess Party.

“It’s a wonderful turnout today,” she said. “The ladies of the library staff have worked so hard.” Green said her 8-month-old business hopes to be able to provide Batman and other Super Heroes for parties.