Salem Garden Club members judge storefront contest

A professional artist, an interior designer and a floral designer, who are all members of the Salem Garden Club, judged the 2017 Salem Second Annual Storefront Decorating Contest.

Artist Pam Ogden, Interior Designer Betsy Freund and Floral Designer Jeanna Murphy were impressed by the entries of businesses in downtown Salem in the competition sponsored by City of Salem Special Events. It was the second year the Salem Garden Club had been asked to judge.

The three presented certificate awards to the three top winners and one honorable mention on Jan. 19. First place went to Charlotte’s Web; second place to Serenity Nail Salon, third place to Antiques by the Market, and honorable mention to Awful Arthur’s, all on Main Street.

Charlotte’s Web co-owners Dave Franklin and Nancy Lough, who were both art majors in college, decorated all of their front windows as well as the adjoining side yard, in turquoise and white and purple for a winter theme, with peacocks and elegant cages. They also used iridescent streamers to create a festive backdrop, the judges noted, and a shimmery division between the windows and the store interior. Franklin accepted the award on behalf of the store.

Serenity Nail Salon: They used shimmering blue and silver, and a framed background mirror helped increase the feeling of depth in the small space, judges noted. Owner Vu Duong accepted the award,

Antiques on the Market: They featured beautiful old-fashioned Christmas windows, in traditional red and green colors, highlighted with evergreen garlands, both inside and out, judges said. Gina Hyer accepted the award on behalf of storeowner Barbara Croy.

Awful Arthur’s: Young artist Alexis Paxton created a scene from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” on the front window. She also illustrated the menu blackboard in the restaurant with fanciful sea creatures, judges said. Stephanie Mataruski, the front-of-the-house manager, accepted the award.

Judge Betsy Freund’s interior design career has included residential, hospitality and corporate projects when she was based in New York City. She and her husband and son moved to Salem 13 years ago. Artist Pam Ogden grew up on Main Street where Wells Fargo Bank now stands and is a fourth-generation Salem native. She and her husband Bruce raised two sons and two daughters in Salem. She holds a Fine Arts degree from Radford University. Jeanna Murphy is a retired floral designer with 20 years experience and a horticulture degree.

The city and Q-99 radio sponsored the prizes, and the city donated $100 to the garden club for its civic projects.