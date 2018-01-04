Salem towing company receives prestigious award

Most workdays begin the same for Charlie Brown. He usually wakes up before 8 o’clock and spends the next dozen or so hours working out of his Brown & Son company office. For years, Brown and his employees have specialized in towing and accident recovery of large semi-trucks, heavy trucks and motorhomes.

“This is a 24 hour a day…seven days a week business that rarely stops. We transport large construction equipment to job sites and cover a 250-mile radius of our Salem location.” he said. “This is exciting work with new challenges every single day. I never get bored. We have the pleasure to meet a lot of people. We work with police, fire & rescue and other first responders to clear the highways.”

For their achievement in service performance, Brown & Son recently received the prestigious American Towman ACE Award. Nomination guidelines included: the highest percentage of calls when the estimated time of the arrival is achieved, consistency in response time, written appreciation from customers and percentage of calls serviced.

“I think customer service separates us from other companies,” Brown & Son dispatcher Jeff Lograsso said. “Our drivers are very well prepared for anything, and our equipment is top notch. We receive compliments all of the time.”

Charlie Brown grew up in the towing business. As a result, his interest in truck driving began at an early age. “My father and uncle had a gas station and tow trucks. They started a business in 1961 on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke,” he said. “I started driving a tow truck when I got my license at 16.”

Charlie knows that consistent teamwork is why Brown & Son won their ACE Award. “We have the best employees in the industry. We are one of the very few companies in this industry that have a program for employees that includes top wages, 401K, paid medical, vacation and national training programs,” he said. “I am very lucky to have a job where I get to work with my wife and son every day. Being surrounded by great people is key to being happy and successful.”