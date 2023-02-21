On Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley held its first pizza making event led by Giacomo Montouri, owner of New York Pizza in Vinton. He instructed lovers, caregivers, board members, staff and friends of the center on the best methods for tossing pizza dough and dressing the perfect pizza. The Adult Care Center based in Salem provides a medical model of adult day care for adults who cannot be left alone at home. The Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley is a nonprofit and is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

-Submitted by Ruth Anne Parsons