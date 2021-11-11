The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting a canned food drive for RRHA to Fill Reusable Bags, now through November 30 to benefit their residents.

The goal is to uplift the health and well-being of the 1,500 families living in RRHA’s eight neighborhoods. Community-wide donations are being accepted at RRHA’s Central Office, located at 2624 Salem Turnpike N.W., and participating community locations. Any non-perishable food item (i.e. pasta, rice, cereal, peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables as canned beans, soup, tomato sauce, etc.) is welcomed.

The initiative sparked when RRHA purchased enough reusable bags for each family to have one in preparation for the upcoming Plastic Bag Tax in effect in the City of Roanoke on January, 1, 2022. RRHA hopes to collect enough cans to fill each bag with food for the families leading up to the holiday season.

RRHA also has an Amazon wish list that can be found at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3H0RGI4AQSD0Y?ref

_=wl_share, that provides an opportunity for those outside of the Roanoke area or those unable to get to Central Office a way to donate and have the canned goods shipped directly to Central Office.

RRHA is more than a housing agency and works not only to house, but also support and assist individuals working on getting back on their feet. They view themselves as a “partner in progress” to create and provide programs and opportunities for residents to succeed in life.

If you, your business, or church would like to set up a box for donations, contact kspickler@rkehousing.org to coordinate pick-up times.