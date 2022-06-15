Joseph Berger, born on July 25, 1974 in Morristown, New Jersey, died on May 24, 2022.

He was a son, a brother, father and a friend. His smile was encouraging with a hint of mischief behind it. He was a practical joker and always fun to be around. He would talk about his friends and those whom he met along the way and all the things they did. He was an amazing story teller, at times a little too good.

Growing up he was an avid soccer player and would practice constantly. The sound of a soccer ball hitting the garage never stopped. He was offered a position with a junior professional league after High School but was unable to join due to injury he sustained before the season started.

He was a student at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia and studied finance. He spent his working career as the financial manager for a few dealerships on the east coast and excelled in the industry.

He enjoyed fishing and carried a rod around when he knew he would be near water. Staying on the coastal river near Savannah, he was awake early and he would be fishing at the break of dawn almost daily.

He enjoyed gardening and was a very good cook. He would ask you to cook but then take over whatever you were doing to do it his way. His love of shrimp while staying on the coast was unreal.

He loved music. He would go to any live show and never made anyone feel that their music was anything but great.

His two sons were the light in his life. He talked about their accomplishments and how proud he was to be their Father.

He is survived by his two sons, Preston Berger and Seth Berger, and their mother, Thea Berger; his mother, Jacqueline Richards; two brothers, Gregory Berger, Christopher Berger (Deanna); one sister, Courtney Powell (Richard).

Joseph was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Berger.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 314 Turner Road, Salem, Virginia 24153.