Blood Wedding: A production of “Blood Wedding” by Federico Garcia Lorca will be staged by Theatre Roanoke College in the Olin Hall Theater Nov. 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the general public are $7 and $5 for seniors. They can be purchased by calling 540-375-2333 or by emailing boxoffice@roanoke.edu. The synopsis reads: “After decades of bloodshed, there seems to be peace in this rural Spanish countryside. The Bride was promised to the Bridegroom. The wedding day arrives, and all seems to be right for the couple, but there is another who would steal her away. This love triangle reaches a fever pitch as they abscond into the nearby forest and must confront the realities of their passion, their hatred, and their mortality. The play will be performed in both English and Spanish with subtitles.”

Paranormal Cirque under the Big Top: The event will be under the big top in the Salem Civic Center parking lot from Nov. 17-20. The show is for mature audiences, age 13 and up permitted with a guardian. For more information, visit www.paranormalcirque.com.

DMV2GO: DMV Connect will be at the Salem Civic Center from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Tuesday Nov. 22. Visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointment-selector.aspx to make an appointment.

Roanoke Valley Mineral & Gem Society Annual Show: The show will take place at the Salem Civic Center from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Admission for adults is $5 for all three days. Ages 14 and under get in free with a paying adult. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Creative Time presents Hew Locke: The virtual webinar will be presented by Roanoke College in partnership with Creative Time from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Ridge View Bank City of Salem Christmas Parade: The parade will be Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 pm. For those who would like to enter the parade, the cost is $40 for nonprofits and $50 for others. After Nov. 11, the entry fee is $75 for all entries and the applications must be postmarked by Nov. 26 to participate. More information can be found at the Kiwanis Club of Salem’s website.

Christmas with the Salem Choral Society: The Salem Choral Society will present Christmas with the Salem Choral Society Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at Salem Presbyterian Church. While admission is free, donations will be accepted. More information can be found at www.salemchoralsociety.com.

Public meetings: