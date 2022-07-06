Roanoke rents up 4.8%: Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from last summer’s peaks, the national median rent has still jumped by 14% in the past year. And with spiking mortgage rates now sidelining potentially homebuyers, the coming months could bring additional competition for rentals amid a market that is already historically supply-constrained. Rents in Roanoke increased 4.8% month-over-month in June, compared to a 1.3% increase nationally. Year-over-year rent growth in Roanoke currently stands at 23.9%, compared to 15.5% at this time last year. Rents in Roanoke are up by 36.9% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Median rents in Roanoke currently stand at $985 for a 1-bedroom apartment and $1201 for a two-bedroom. Submitted by Apartment List

Salemites graduate from Radford University: Radford University presented undergraduate and graduate degrees during the spring 2022 commencement exercises. On Friday, May 6, 250 graduate degrees were awarded during a hooding ceremony at the Dedmon Center on campus in Radford, Virginia. On Saturday, May 7, 915 undergraduate degrees were presented on Moffett Lawn at the Radford campus. The following graduates are natives of Salem: Jessilyn Thompson Warr, Bradley Douglas, Caroline Elizabeth Stephenson, Adonis Nathaniel Rose, Kayla D Brown, Emma Jean Bradley, Kirbie Grace Conner, Emily Marie Duhon, Alexander Douglas Brooks, Adrian Cruz-Lemus, Madelynn Kate Bowman, Joshua Michael Adkins, Lynzee Taylor Mann, Kaylyn Marie Fechko, Alayna Grace Johnson, Madeleine Hope LaPrad, Mia Sakura Cromer, Dabney Alaina Ward, Ashley Leigh Brown, Enas Waheeb Youssef Iskander, Jensen Faith Roberts, Cameron Bradley Craig, Gabriel Nicole Justice, Mariah Corinne Whitcomb, Megan Marie Wood, Jennifer Cary Austin, Hannah Grace Giorno, Regina Gail Compton Duncan, Stephanie Bennett Wood.

Salemites make Hollins University Dean’s List: Hollins University congratulates students who earned Dean’s List honors during the spring 2022 semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale. Congratulations to these distinguished Salem scholars on earning this academic achievement: Maegan Dooley and Ashley King.