Bruce Clinton Switzer Sr., 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, April 30, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Doretta “Ducky” Switzer, and his beloved Son Bruce Clinton “Clint” Switzer Jr.

He was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad: Virginia and Les Switzer; brother, John W. Switzer; mother-in-law, Mary L. Linkous; brothers-in-law: George Winter and Hugh Henderson. In addition to his wife and son, surviving are sisters: Dollie Henderson and Peggy (Jimmy) Robertson; brother, Leslie A. (Karen) Switzer Jr.; sister-in-law, Sandra Winter; nieces: Doretta Winter, Dawn Winter Ware, Chastity Spence, and Emilee Lauer; nephews: Turman Henderson, Leslie Henderson, and Todd Robertson; special brother-like friend, Raymond Whitlock; and his special dog, Pooh Bear, who kept up with him.

Bruce was a faithful member of 50 plus years at Troutville Baptist Church in Troutville, and a faithful member of T.E.L. Sunday School Class. He served in the United States Air Force for four years and retired from Elizabeth Arden.

A graveside service with military honors will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday May 5 at Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1981 Caldwell Mountain Road, New Castle, Va. with Reverend Carol Johnston officiating. Friends will be received at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

Many thanks to the awesome folks at Elks Noble Senior Living Memory Care Facility Bedford, Va., and the Loving care by Gentle Shepherd Hospice. Additional thanks and prayers to Special Friend, Debi Martin and her daughter, Toni Martin for their giving time and love to Bruce. It was much appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader funeralhome.com/tributes/Bruce-Switzer.