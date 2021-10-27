By Meg Hibbert, Contributing Writer

Members of Salem City Council and the Salem School Board heard details of the proposed $3.7-million field house expansion at Salem High School at their joint work session Oct. 25.

At a joint meeting in June, projected costs were $4.1-million for the field house that will have locker rooms and training areas available for all SHS sports.

Monday night’s report by Michael Mauceri of RRMM Architects showed a trimmed proposal for the project that could get underway in February or March 2022.

The new facility would provide an additional 1,100 square feet with separate weight room, a larger training room, renovated existing locker room and other conveniences. Public unisex restrooms would be located on the exterior.

“Our goal would be for every sports team to have availability to locker rooms and other spaces,” said new School Superintendent Dr. Curtis Hicks.

In answer to a question from Vice Mayor Jim Wallace, Hicks said the coaches have all seen the proposed plans and are comfortable with them.

Council and School Board also heard a presentation on the School Capital Improvements and a six-year plan, that includes a $3.4-million roof project coming up in the next few years, according to School Board Chairman David Preston.

In the regular session of Salem City Council that followed the work session, Council:

Passed, on first reading, a zoning change to allow the former Food Lion grocery store on Apperson Drive to be used as warehouse space for LewisGale Medical Center. The rezoning was asked for by leasee Richard Bishop, operating as .com Properties. The Food Lion space has been vacant since 2014;

Passed a resolution to go to the State Water Control urging the same clean water standards required of the City of Salem be placed on the Mountain Valley Pipeline which is constructing a massive natural gas pipeline through the Roanoke Valley and beyond. The three citizens who spoke five minutes asking for the action were Cynthia Munley, Matt Fleenor and Annette Thompson.

Passed on second reading authorization for eligible city employees to receive specific raises;

Passed the proposed City Administrative calendar for 2022;

Agreed to give a donation of $691 to Salem Band Boosters, equal to the amount of admissions tax collected at the Blue Ridge High School Band Competition held in September.

The meetings were held at the Salem Civic Center Community Room. Council adjourned at 7:10 p.m.