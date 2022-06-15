Deborah “Debby” Roberts Davis, 72, passed away peacefully in the presence of her dear family on June 9, 2022. Debby was born August 15, 1949 in Roanoke, VA to the late H. Elbyrne Roberts and the late Ruth B. Roberts. She is also preceded in death by her son, Aaron Davis; brother, Jonathan Roberts; and sister, Zsa Zsa Roberts.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 46 years, Beverly G. Davis; daughter, Katie Crotts (Justin, Gabi & Julian); granddaughter, Delaney Crotts; brother “Yogi” Roberts (Judy); sister, Melissa Roberts Wimmer (Mike); special sister-in-law, Julie McGuire Roberts, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

She was a proud Salemite for most of her life. She had treasured memories of her family’s times together at Lakeside Amusement Park. Debby was employed for many years in faithful service as an office manager of Berglund in Salem. She was an avid reader, enjoyed shopping (especially for pocketbooks), and loved spending time with friends and family at Smith Mountain Lake. She was the type of lady who said what was on her mind and always put those she loved above herself. She loved being “Granny” to Delaney and Mark (Wimmer). Debby had a special place in her heart for animals, especially her beloved poodles. She developed new friendships with the residents and employees of Richfield Independent Living and enjoyed her time there.

Debby received many years of excellent care from her doctor, Q. Raza, and in her final weeks from the employees of LewisGale CICU. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Angels of Assisi.

The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. in the chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. with Pastor Brian Gordon officiating. Interment immediately following in Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.