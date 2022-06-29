Submitted by Feeding Southwest Virginia

On June 16, fifty-one CFOs from around the Commonwealth gathered in Richmond and were nominated for four award winning categories, representing a variety of nonprofits, government agencies, and for-profit businesses, both public and private.

Feeding Southwest Virginia’s CFO, David Argabright, won the award of Small Nonprofit/Government Virginia CFO of the year.

Virginia Business President and Publisher Bernie Niemeier said during the award ceremony, “The job of chief financial officer is a challenging one. They champion both growth and downsizing; they take on risk through acquisitions. They must have the highest degree of accountability, and they must provide CEOs with solid advice, whether the news is good or bad. Recognition and support from above is always important.”

We at Feeding Southwest Virginia are thankful for David Argabright. He has been stewarding his role for seven years.

Feeding Southwest Virginia is a member of Feeding America®. For the last four decades, the Food Bank’s ultimate mission is to: nourish neighbors, engage community partners, and develop solutions to address food insecurity. The primary function of the Food Bank is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for our neighbors. Approximately

$30 million worth of food and grocery-related products are channeled annually through more than 380 partner feeding programs in our 26-county, 9-city region. Visit www.feedingswva.org/ for more information or like us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @feedingswva.