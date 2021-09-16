By Chris Eanes

Friendship recently appointed Chris Eanes as Director of Dining Services at Friendship Assisted Living, located on Hershberger Road.

“Chris is well versed in providing excellent dining experiences,” said Luke Campbell, Friendship’s executive director of dining services. “Coupling Chris’ experience with his love for giving care and service to the elderly, particularly veterans, made the decision very easy.”

Eanes was born and raised in Salem. He studied restaurant management and nutrition at Virginia Western Community College and developed a passion for cooking from his grandfather and grandmother. He served as the executive chef for the Roanoke Civic Center, also known as the Berglund Center, and had the opportunity to prepare meals for many visiting celebrities including B.B. King, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Jerry Seinfeld and former President Barack Obama. It was serving on a culinary team at a local rehab center where Eanes developed an appreciation in serving older adults.

“When I learned of this opportunity at Friendship, I knew I had to apply,” said Eanes. “Friendship has a great reputation and I had heard about how they not only take care of their residents, but also their staff. I appreciate their involvement in the community and am looking forward to serving with the team.”

Friendship was once again awarded the platinum awards for the following categories in Roanoker Magazine’s 2021 Best Of survey: best retirement community, best rehab/post-op facility, best employer, local company on the grow and local company that gives back.

Friendship is currently hiring, and is offering sign-on bonuses for several positions. The newest addition to the company’s benefit package, is DailyPay, a voluntary benefit that provides immediate access to wages earned. To access the listing of open positions, visit friendship.us/careers.