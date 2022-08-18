Rebecca Bryan, Famed Indian Hunter’s Wife, Supposed To Have Descended From Family Who Migrated Here From New Jersey

From the 1938 Centennial Edition of the Times-Register

Daniel Boone, the greatest Indian fighter of all times, is one of the most romantic and picturesque figures in the early history of this country. Around Boone’s name have grown up legends and tales which will make the hair stand up on the back of any man’s neck, and around his personality are many claims of identification.

Like all historical characters, the stories around Boone are so numerous and varied it is impossible to check the exact truth of many. But with Salem the probability of Boone’s identification with this section is increased many times, by virtue of Roanoke County’s location along the great trail to the West over which poured the first settlers toward the great Cumberland Gap, the gateway into the unknown.

Boone’s Wife

Legend has it that Daniel Boone was a great friend of an early settler of the Salem section, one James Robinson. It is known fact that Robinson settled near the present site of the Town of Salem, probably just to the West of the city limits, for Dr. Walker, in his famous journey through this section stated that he stopped and bought corn at the cabin of Robinson.

Daniel Boone married a Roanoke County girl–Rebecca Bryan, who was of the famed Bryan family that came to the Salem section from the region of Salem, N.J., it is said and who are supposed to be responsible for giving Salem its name.

Inscribed on a granite headstone in the cemetery is a record of one of Roanoke County’s oldest settlers. The inscription, familiar to many Salemites reads:

William Bryan

Emigrant From Ballyroney,

County Down, Ireland

1718

1685 – 1786

William Bryan, Jr., his son

Settled Here

1752

1716 – 1796

Margaret Watson, wife

1724 – 1804